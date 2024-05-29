Left Menu

Israeli Military Secures Philadelphi Corridor on Gaza-Egypt Border

Israel's Army Radio reported that the Israeli military has achieved full operational control of the Philadelphi Corridor along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. However, the Israeli military has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment on the report, which cited the Israel Defense Forces.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:54 IST
Israeli Military Secures Philadelphi Corridor on Gaza-Egypt Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Army Radio said the Israeli military had achieved full operational control on Wednesday of the Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report, which cited the Israel Defense Forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024