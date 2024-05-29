Israeli Military Secures Philadelphi Corridor on Gaza-Egypt Border
Israel's Army Radio reported that the Israeli military has achieved full operational control of the Philadelphi Corridor along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. However, the Israeli military has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment on the report, which cited the Israel Defense Forces.
Israel's Army Radio said the Israeli military had achieved full operational control on Wednesday of the Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report, which cited the Israel Defense Forces.
