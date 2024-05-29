Macron Pushes for End to Two-State Solution Delays
France's President Emmanuel Macron has called for an end to postponements on implementing a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. Macron emphasized France's commitment, alongside European and Arab partners, to a peace vision that ensures the security of both Palestinians and Israelis, including the recognition of a Palestinian state.
France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday there should be an end to the "systematic postponement" both of the implementing of a two-state solution in Israeli-Palestine and of the setting up of a Palestinian state.
"(Macron) asserted France's commitment to work, with its European and Arab partners, on a shared vision of peace that offers security guarantees to Palestinians and Israelis," the French presidential palace said in a statement in the wake of a phone exchange between the French president and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.
This process should entail "a perspective of recognising the Palestinian State in a useful dynamic," the Elysee added.
