Trump Tower Testimony Resurfaces in Hush Money Trial
The jury in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial requested to rehear testimony concerning a 2015 Trump Tower meeting. The panel's four requests indicate a meticulous review of evidence. Judge Juan Merchan noted it would take some time to gather and present the requested testimony to jurors.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-05-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 01:01 IST
The jury in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial sent its first note to the judge after less than four hours of deliberations.
The panel had four requests, including wanting to rehear testimony about a 2015 Trump Tower meeting where a plan to squelch negative stories about Trump was discussed.
Judge Juan Merchan said it would take some time to gather the requested testimony but that it would be read to jurors.
