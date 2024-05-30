Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis: Supreme Court Appeal Amidst Heatwave

The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over Haryana not releasing the capital's water share, causing an emergency situation. Water Minister Atishi announced several measures, including setting up a central control room, deploying officials at water zones, and banning the use of potable water at construction sites and car service centers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:51 IST
Delhi's Water Crisis: Supreme Court Appeal Amidst Heatwave
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday over Haryana not releasing the national capital's share of water, which has led to a crisis situation, Water Minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi is staring at an ''emergency situation'' and announced a slew of emergency measures to tackle the crisis.

''We will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday itself over Haryana not releasing the share of Delhi's water,'' she added.

The minister said a central water tanker control room is being set up in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and it will be monitored by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

''There will be a central command and control room and people will have to call 1916 if they need a water tanker. This central command and control room will inform the water tanker control room about the call. From June 5, ADM and SDM-level officers will be deployed at the 11 water zones in Delhi. They will assess the situation at the hotspots facing a water shortage and deploy water tankers at those places,'' she said.

Besides, teams will be formed in the DJB's electrical department that will function round the clock to address complaints related to borewells.

''There will be 200 enforcement teams under an IAS officer to check water wastage and issue challans. From Friday, there will be a ban on the use of potable water at construction sites and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out an inspection and take action if these sites are found flouting the ban.

''Similarly, the government is imposing a ban on the use of drinking water for washing cars and at car-service centres. Teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be inspecting these centres and if they are found flouting the ban, they will be sealed,'' Atishi said.

She requested people to use water judiciously.

''We are in an emergency situation. This situation is due to the heatwave and Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water,'' the minister said.

The government held an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid a heatwave.

The capital is facing a water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat, with temperatures hovering around the 50 degree-Celsius mark in parts of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024