**** FGN31 PAK-COURT-IMRAN Pakistan court acquits Imran Khan in two cases related to May 9 riots Islamabad: A court in Pakistan on Thursday acquitted jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases related to May 9 violence, citing ''insufficient evidence'' against him. **** FGN36 PAK-EXPERT-NUCLEAR **** Pakistan does not adhere to 'no first use' of nuclear weapons policy: ex-Army official Islamabad: Pakistan does not follow the ''no first use'' policy on nuclear weapons and the country's deterrence capabilities can respond to all threats from the enemy, a former senior military officer has said, as he clarified Islamabad's stance on the use of atomic weapons. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN40 SAFRICA-ELECTIONS **** South African general election results start coming in, trends show ANC losing ground Johannesburg: The ruling African National Congress received around 43 per cent of the ballots cast in the general election while the opposition Democratic Alliance garnered 26 per cent, according to the latest trends as counting progressed at 23,000 voting stations across South Africa on Thursday. By Fakir Hassen**** FGN29 CANADA-IMMIGRATION-INDIAN-SENTENCE ****Indian immigration agent pleads guilty in international students fraud case in Canada; sentenced to three years in jail Ottawa: An Indian immigration agent at the centre of a scam to cheat students from India by issuing fake college admission to procure Canadian visas has been sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty before a court in Vancouver to immigration offences, according to a media report. **** FGN21 LANKA-ELECTIONS-GUNAWARDENA **** Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena says presidential election still scheduled for 2024 Colombo: Sri Lanka's government had not discussed at any point the postponement of the presidential election which will be held on schedule this year, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said, dismissing as "irresponsible" a controversial proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe's party to postpone both presidential and general elections. **** FGN6 SINGAPORE-SIA-PASSENGERS **** SIA in-flight service protocol revision after recent severe turbulence faces passengers' reactions Singapore: Some frequent fliers have described Singapore Airlines (SIA) in-flight service protocol following the recent severe turbulence on its plane as a hasty move which is already having repercussions on its service offerings and driving up stress levels of cabin crew, a media report said on Thursday. By Gurdip Singh **** RUP

