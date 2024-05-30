Left Menu

Tragic Drive-by Shooting in London Leaves 9-year-old Girl Fighting for Life

A 9-year-old girl is critically injured after a drive-by shooting at a London restaurant where she was dining with her family. The incident occurred when a gunman on a motorbike opened fire on men sitting outside the restaurant. An urgent investigation is underway to find the perpetrators.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:34 IST
Tragic Drive-by Shooting in London Leaves 9-year-old Girl Fighting for Life
girl
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot during a drive-by shooting attack on a London restaurant where she was eating with her family, police said on Thursday. The girl was hit after a gunman on a motorbike opened fire on three men sitting outside the restaurant in the Hackney area of north London on Wednesday evening. She had been sitting inside with her family.

"I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this incident," said Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway. "We share that concern and an urgent investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible." The three men, aged 26, 37, and 42, who police said were not believed to know the injured girl, also suffered gunshot wounds but are stable in hospital. Police said the stolen motorbike used in the incident was recovered nearby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024