Chief Justice Roberts Denies Meeting on Alito's Recusal
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts rejected a request by two Democratic senators to meet and discuss urging Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's recusal from cases related to the 2020 election. The request aimed to ensure impartiality in the judiciary amid concerns over pending election-related cases.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:51 IST
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday rejected a request by two Democratic senators for a meeting to urge him to take steps to ensure fellow Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recuses himself from pending cases related to the 2020 election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal says INDIA bloc govt will free judiciary of 'pressure', ensure his release from jail.
Georgia Prosecutors to Appeal Dismissed 2020 Election Charges Against Trump
BJP hell-bent on changing Constitution; it weakened institutions like Parliament, judiciary in last 10 yrs: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Kejriwal Promises Judiciary Reforms if INDIA Bloc Triumphs
Justice Alito Refuses to Recuse in 2020 Election Cases