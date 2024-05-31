Left Menu

Ukraine Strikes Disrupt Crimean Ferry Operations

Ukraine's military has damaged two ferries in Russian-held Crimea, halting their operations between the peninsula and the Russian mainland. The strike, involving Western-supplied ATACMS, has significantly disrupted Russian military logistics. This is part of Ukraine's ongoing assaults targeting Crimea and the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 00:44 IST
Ukraine Strikes Disrupt Crimean Ferry Operations
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine's military said on Thursday it had damaged two ferries in Russian-held Crimea and halted their operations between the peninsula and the Russian mainland.

A Russia-appointed official in Crimea, Nikolai Lukashenko, had earlier acknowledged the strike in the port of Kerch, saying debris from downed Ukrainian missiles had damaged the vessels and operations on the ferry line had been suspended. Ukraine's General Staff, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, said the assault was carried out by Western-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

"As a result of the strike, two ferries carrying out rail and vehicular transport suffered significant damage," the statement said. "One of them ran aground, blocking the operations of the entire Kerch ferry crossing." As a result of the operation, it said, "the military logistics of the occupiers on the peninsula have been significantly disrupted".

Ukraine's military has for months staged strikes on Crimea and, in particular, on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquartered in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. It has also staged two major attacks on the 18-km bridge complted in 2018 and spanning the Kerch Strait between Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 in the aftermath of popular protests that prompted Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych to flee the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024