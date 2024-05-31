Left Menu

Prime Minister Robert Fico Released After Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was released from a hospital in Banska Bystrica, following recovery from an assassination attempt. The attacker hit Fico with four bullets. Fico, who underwent multiple surgeries, is now recovering and has started rehabilitation. The attacker has been charged with attempted premeditated murder.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 01:17 IST



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was released from a hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica, where he had been recovering from an assassination attempt, and taken to his apartment in Bratislava on Thursday, Slovak media reported.

The hospital and the government office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hospital said earlier on Thursday Fico underwent further follow-up examinations, which confirmed the positive development of his health condition, and that he had started rehabilitation.

An attacker hit Fico with four bullets at short range when the prime minister greeted supporters at a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova on May 15.

Fico, 59, was hit in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in Banska Bystrica in serious condition. He immediately underwent a more than five hour operation and another one two days later. The attacker, identified as 71-year old Juraj C. was detained on the spot and charged with attempted premeditated murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

