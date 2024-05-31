Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Display: A Show of Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a firing drill of 600mm 'super-large' multiple rocket launchers, showcasing at least 10 short-range ballistic missiles. This military display, targeting an island 365kms away, serves as a possible demonstration for potential buyers and underscores Kim's emphasis on nuclear readiness and war deterrence.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 03:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 03:23 IST
Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Display: A Show of Power
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a firing drill of 600mm "super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

North Korea fired a salvo of at least 10 short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday, calling it a possible display for would-be buyers, including Russia. Artillery troops successfully hit the target of an island located about 365 kms (227 miles) away as leader Kim oversaw the demonstration, KCNA reported.

Kim also urged readiness by the country's nuclear force to carry out the mission of war deterrence as well as taking the initiative in case of war, the report added.

