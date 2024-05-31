Kim Jong Un Oversees Missile Display: A Show of Power

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided a firing drill of 600mm "super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

North Korea fired a salvo of at least 10 short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday, calling it a possible display for would-be buyers, including Russia. Artillery troops successfully hit the target of an island located about 365 kms (227 miles) away as leader Kim oversaw the demonstration, KCNA reported.

Kim also urged readiness by the country's nuclear force to carry out the mission of war deterrence as well as taking the initiative in case of war, the report added.

