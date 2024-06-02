Trailblazer in the Ranks: Dr. Helen Mary Roberts Makes History

Dr. Helen Mary Roberts has made history as the first woman from the Christian minority to attain the rank of Brigadier in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, an extraordinary feat in a Muslim-majority nation.

Elevated by the Army's Selection Board to Brigadier and accompanied ranks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm congratulations to her, emphasizing national pride in her achievement and the contributions of minority women.

With 26 years of service, Brigadier Dr. Helen, a senior pathologist, epitomizes dedication and professionalism. Her promotion comes after commendations from Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir for the minority community's role in national development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)