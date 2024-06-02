Left Menu

Trailblazer in the Ranks: Dr. Helen Mary Roberts Makes History

Dr. Helen Mary Roberts has broken barriers by becoming the first woman from a Christian minority to be promoted to Brigadier in the Pakistan Army. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised her achievement, highlighting the dedication of minority women serving the country. Dr. Roberts has been a pathologist for 26 years.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:20 IST
Trailblazer in the Ranks: Dr. Helen Mary Roberts Makes History
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dr. Helen Mary Roberts has made history as the first woman from the Christian minority to attain the rank of Brigadier in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, an extraordinary feat in a Muslim-majority nation.

Elevated by the Army's Selection Board to Brigadier and accompanied ranks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm congratulations to her, emphasizing national pride in her achievement and the contributions of minority women.

With 26 years of service, Brigadier Dr. Helen, a senior pathologist, epitomizes dedication and professionalism. Her promotion comes after commendations from Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir for the minority community's role in national development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024