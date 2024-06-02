Four Siblings Missing After Train Journey in Gwalior

In a distressing incident, four siblings, aged 8 to 18, who fled their Mumbai home, have gone missing after alighting from a train in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The incident has triggered a rigorous search operation led by Mumbai police's crime branch, which arrived in Gwalior to investigate the disappearance of the three girls and one boy.

Inspector Vijendra Singh Chauhan of Janakganj police station informed that the team is interrogating an autorickshaw driver who claims to have dropped the children at a local childcare center in the Laxmiganj area. This lead was identified after examining CCTV footage from the Gwalior station.

Nutan Shrivastava, chairperson of Madhav Bal Niketan, stated that the Mumbai police team visited their facility to inquire about the children, who had traveled by Punjab Mail on May 27. However, the center officials denied admitting the four siblings, as admission is strictly based on the district child welfare committee's instructions. Inspector Chauhan added that CCTV footage from the childcare center is also under scrutiny.

