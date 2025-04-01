Demanding Justice: Punjab Commission Seeks Punishment for Autorickshaw Driver

The Punjab State Women Commission has strongly condemned the disturbing case of a 12-year-old girl raped by an autorickshaw driver in Patiala. The chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, has taken suo motu cognizance, demanding stringent action against the accused and urging authorities for a detailed report.

Gill emphasized the gravity of this crime, stating, "This is a grave violation of a child's rights and a brutal crime that cannot be tolerated in our society." The commission pledges to closely monitor the proceedings to ensure justice.

Authorities are advised to implement rigorous safety measures for student transportation, including mandatory police verification for drivers and essential equipment in vehicles to safeguard children's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)