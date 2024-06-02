Left Menu

Israel's Defence Minister Rejects Hamas Rule in Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared that Israel will not accept Hamas governing Gaza at any point in the process to end the ongoing war. The defence establishment is assessing alternatives to Hamas while carrying out military operations.

  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that Israel would not accept Hamas continuing to rule Gaza at any stage during the process to end the war, and that it was examining alternatives to the Islamist group.

"While we conduct our important military actions, the defence establishment is simultaneously assessing a governing alternative to Hamas," Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

"We will not accept the rule of Hamas in Gaza at any stage in any process aimed at ending the war," he said.

