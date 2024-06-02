Left Menu

Governor Bose Urges Mamata Banerjee to Address Post-Poll Violence in Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose expressed concern over post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take immediate action to restore peace. Bose highlighted incidents of attacks on women and assured safe shelter for affected residents at Raj Bhavan if the violence continued.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:11 IST
C V Ananda Bose
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose voiced his concerns on Sunday regarding reports of post-poll violence in Sandeshkhali, seeking immediate intervention from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to restore order.

Bose informed PTI that he had written to Banerjee, requesting details on measures taken against those responsible for the violence in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district.

He highlighted alarming incidents involving attacks on women shortly after polling concluded. In response to ongoing violence, Bose stated, "If such attacks continue and the inhabitants are tortured, I will open the doors of the Raj Bhavan for them to come and stay here. They will be provided safe shelter here," he stated.

Within 24 hours post-election, Sandeshkhali witnessed another round of clashes on Sunday. Women in Agarhati village confronted Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, blocking roads and felling tree trunks, in a standoff over the detention of a person linked to previous attacks on police officers, according to a senior police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

