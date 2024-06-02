Viral Video: Policeman’s Leg Massage Sparks Controversy
A video showing a traffic policeman receiving a leg massage from a youth in Pune went viral, leading to public outrage. The incident occurred during a nakabandi in Kalyani Nagar, sparking debates due to its connection to a recent controversial accident case. Officials clarified the policeman’s medical condition was the reason.
A video showing a traffic policeman receiving a leg massage from an unidentified youth in Pune has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread public outrage. A senior official on Sunday clarified that the massage was due to the personnel's medical condition.
In the video, the traffic policeman is seen sitting on a chair while the youth massages his leg. Social media users identified the location as Kalyani Nagar, where a recent Porsche crash involving an allegedly drunk minor driver occurred, killing two IT professionals and causing national outrage over alleged cover-up attempts.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rohidas Pawar stated that Sub Inspector Gorade (57) of Yerwada Traffic Division suffered from high blood sugar levels and leg cramps due to continuous duty, necessitating the massage. Verification of the facts is underway, and necessary actions will be taken if required.
