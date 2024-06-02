Hotel Operator Arrested After Fatal Fire Incident
The operator of a hotel where a customer died in a fire was arrested on charges of death due to negligence. The hotel had no proper fire safety measures and was operating without approval. The incident resulted in the death of a physiotherapist and injuries to her boyfriend.
The operator of a hotel where a customer died in a fire last month was arrested on charges of death due to negligence, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Police had earlier detained Bimlendu Jha, the hotel's owner, which was running without fire department and local authority approval. The incident at Hazipur market's Moon Light Hotel resulted in the death of a 27-year-old physiotherapist from suffocation while her boyfriend was injured.
Hotel operator Akash Sharma was apprehended near Hazipur market and the FIR, initially filed under IPC section 304A, was later updated to IPC 304 after further investigation. The lack of adequate fire safety measures and the hotel's failure to alert the couple on the sixth floor were significant factors in the incident. The hotel, still under construction, had yet to receive an official safety compliance certification.
