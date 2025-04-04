Delhi's Fire Safety Woes: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

Delhi Police will intensify surveillance on small businesses in the capital as part of a crackdown on inadequate fire safety measures endangering lives, an official announced on Friday.

In March, major fire incidents claimed multiple lives, highlighting the urgent need for preventive action. On Thursday, a fatal fire in Jafrabad's cloth stitching unit took the life of Javed, aged 29, as rescue measures were insufficient.

With over 3,000 small operations lacking fire safety compliance, the city has recorded a decrease in fire incidents this year. The Delhi government has mandated a comprehensive fire safety audit, ensuring all public amenities adhere to prevention protocols by April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)