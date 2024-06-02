Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Policeman Succumbs to Injuries in Mannheim Attack

A 29-year-old policeman died on Sunday after being stabbed multiple times on Friday during a right-wing demonstration in Mannheim, Germany. Authorities reported that a 25-year-old man carried out the attack, severely injuring six others. Police shot the attacker, and the policeman succumbed to his injuries after emergency surgery.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 02-06-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 23:21 IST
Tragic Loss: Policeman Succumbs to Injuries in Mannheim Attack
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

A 29-year-old policeman stabbed on Friday in the German city of Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration has died, authorities said on Sunday. The attack was carried out by a 25-year old man with a knife, who severely injured six individuals, according to police in the German state of Baden Wuerttemberg, where Mannheim is located.

"He stabbed the police officer several times in the head," the police statement said, adding the officer underwent emergency surgery immediately after the attack and was placed in an induced coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Police shot and wounded the attacker.

A livestream broadcast from central Mannheim on Friday had shown anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger preparing to address a small crowd at an event by the Pax Europa Movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024