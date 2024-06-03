Left Menu

Tragedy in Mannheim: German Officer Dies After Knife Attack

A 29-year-old German police officer has succumbed to injuries from a knife attack that also injured five others in Mannheim. The attacker, a 25-year-old Afghan immigrant, was shot and wounded by another officer. Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his deep grief over the incident.

A 29-year-old German police officer has died following a brutal knife attack in Mannheim's central square, officials confirmed on Sunday. Five others were injured during the assault by a 25-year-old Afghan immigrant, who was shot by another officer and is now hospitalized.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz took to X, formerly Twitter, expressing his profound grief and emphasizing that the officer's commitment to public safety deserves the highest recognition. Two dozen colleagues paid tribute to the fallen officer, removing their hats in a solemn ceremony at the attack site.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as the suspect is currently unfit for questioning. The incident occurred during an event organized by Pax Europa, an anti-Islamist group. Among the injured was Michael Stürzenberger, a notable anti-Islamist activist.

