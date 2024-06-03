Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police Head Constable Brutally Killed in Naxal-Affected Sukma

A police head constable, Sodi Laxman, was hacked to death by unidentified individuals in Gadiras village, Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The attack, which took place on the night of Sunday-Monday, is suspected to have been carried out by a small action team of Naxalites. Investigations are underway.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A police head constable named Sodi Laxman was brutally hacked to death by unidentified individuals at Gadiras village in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma district, an official reported Monday.

Initial investigations suggest that the attack, which occurred on the night of Sunday-Monday while Laxman visited a fair, was likely executed by a 'small action team of Naxalites,' leading authorities to explore multiple angles including potential personal enmity.

The deceased officer was reportedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons on his neck and died instantly. A team from Gadiras police station promptly responded to the incident, sending Laxman's body for post-mortem and initiating efforts to trace the perpetrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

