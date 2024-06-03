Curfew Imposed in Jalna Amid Lok Sabha Poll Counting to Avert Unrest

In a bid to prevent any potential unrest, the Jalna district in Maharashtra saw the imposition of a curfew on Tuesday, coinciding with the Lok Sabha poll counting day, officials confirmed.

District Collector Srikrushna Panchal ordered the prohibition of public gatherings and meetings from 6 am to midnight, under section 144 (2) of the CrPC, 1973. This move comes in response to last year's Maratha reservation agitation violence and past demands by the Dhangar community for Scheduled Tribe status.

Despite the restrictions, essential services like government offices, milk distribution, water management, railway services, hospitals, ambulances, medical stores, electricity distribution, media, and educational institutes for examination purposes will continue to function. The Jalna Lok Sabha seat witnessed a direct contest between BJP candidate Raosaheb Danve and Congress nominee Kalyan Kale.

