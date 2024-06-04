Hamas Demands Permanent Ceasefire and Full Gaza Withdrawal

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Tuesday that the group could not agree to a deal that does not secure a clear Israeli position on a permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal from Gaza.

"We asked the mediators to get a clear Israeli position to commit to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza," he told a press conference in Beirut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)