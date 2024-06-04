Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between Philippines and China Over Food Packs Seizure

Chinese coast guard seized one of four food packs dropped by the Philippine military for its navy personnel in the South China Sea. The incident has escalated tensions between the two countries, raising concerns of a potential conflict involving the United States as well.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a contentious development, the Philippine military chief reported on Tuesday that the Chinese coast guard seized one of four food packs meant for Filipino navy personnel stationed at a territorial outpost in the South China Sea. The outpost has been encircled by Chinese vessels, escalating a long-standing territorial dispute.

Gen Romeo Brawner noted that the Chinese officials likely misinterpreted the packages as containing construction materials intended to bolster a dilapidated Philippine naval ship beached at Second Thomas Shoal. Upon discovering it was merely food, the Chinese coast guard dumped the rice and biscuits into the sea, according to Brawner.

This episode highlights the ongoing tensions over the shoal, a site where the Philippines moored its ship in 1999 to assert territorial claims. While China insists the shoal is its territory, the Philippines cites a 2016 international arbitration ruling negating China's extensive claims. The incident underscores the delicate geopolitical dynamics at play, potentially involving US military support for the Philippines under a longstanding treaty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

