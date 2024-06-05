Justice Department Welcomes Public Protector's Report on GBV Systemic Failures

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has welcomed the report released by the Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, regarding systemic administration deficiencies related to gender-based violence (GBV) within the justice system.

The report follows a tragic incident in 2020 when Altecia Kortje and her child were brutally murdered by her former boyfriend after she had sought protection against him at the Bellville Magistrate's Court. Allegedly, she was turned away by court officials.

In response to this incident, DJCOD Deputy Minister John Jeffery approached the Public Protector to investigate the matter. Now, with the release of the report, Jeffery commended the work done by the Public Protector's office.

He emphasized the importance of implementing the proposed remedial action outlined in the report. Jeffery stressed that the justice system must be responsive to the needs of those seeking assistance, especially women facing GBV.

Jeffery noted that the report serves as a tribute to the memory of Altecia Kortje and other victims of GBV. He expressed hope that the findings of the report would contribute to better protecting women against GBV and ultimately save lives.

While the investigation did not find evidence that Kortje was turned away from the court, Jeffery underscored the report's concerns about the treatment of women when they seek assistance from the courts, particularly in GBV cases.

He reaffirmed that serving and supporting women who seek justice services or assistance from the courts is a top priority for the justice system, and efforts to improve this support must be ongoing.