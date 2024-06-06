Infamous Bihar Gangster Nilesh Rai Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar

A notorious Bihar gangster, Nilesh Rai, listed with a Rs 2.25 lakh bounty, met his end in an encounter with the Special Task Forces (STFs) of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Muzaffarnagar district, officials confirmed last night.

The operation, executed in Ratanpuri area, saw the joint forces confront Rai, who faced 16 criminal charges, including murder and extortion, according to UP STF's Additional Director General of Police, Amitabh Yash.

Rai sustained severe injuries in the shootout and was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. His death follows an incident on February 24, when he evaded police capture after engaging them in a firefight in Begusarai. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

