Left Menu

Infamous Bihar Gangster Nilesh Rai Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar

A notorious Bihar gangster, Nilesh Rai, with a reward of Rs 2.25 lakh on his head, was shot dead in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Special Task Forces in Muzaffarnagar. Rai faced 16 criminal charges, including murder and extortion. The joint STF operation led to his death after a hospital visit for injuries.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:46 IST
Infamous Bihar Gangster Nilesh Rai Shot Dead in Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious Bihar gangster, Nilesh Rai, listed with a Rs 2.25 lakh bounty, met his end in an encounter with the Special Task Forces (STFs) of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Muzaffarnagar district, officials confirmed last night.

The operation, executed in Ratanpuri area, saw the joint forces confront Rai, who faced 16 criminal charges, including murder and extortion, according to UP STF's Additional Director General of Police, Amitabh Yash.

Rai sustained severe injuries in the shootout and was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. His death follows an incident on February 24, when he evaded police capture after engaging them in a firefight in Begusarai. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024