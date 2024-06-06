Left Menu

Putin Discusses the Complex Path to Journalist's Release

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the U.S. administration's efforts to secure the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. Charged with espionage, Gershkovich denies the allegations. Putin emphasized that the matter requires private discussions based on reciprocity with U.S. intelligence agencies. The incident marks a significant tension in US-Russia relations.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-06-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 01:13 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the U.S. administration was taking "vigorous steps" to try to secure the release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter but said such questions could only be resolved on the basis of reciprocity. Putin said talks with U.S. intelligence agencies on the subject were ongoing, but needed to be conducted in private.

Gershkovich became the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in March 2023. He and his newspaper deny the accusations against him.

"You know, you believe that he is not guilty of anything," Putin told a foreign reporter who asked him a question about Gershkovich. "And Russian law enforcement agencies and special services believe that he has committed actions, illegal actions, which are called espionage."

