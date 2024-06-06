Left Menu

Mali financial workers union calls strike after leader arrested

A worker's union in Mali has called on employees of banks, insurance companies, micro-finance institutions and petrol stations to stop work from Thursday after the arrest of its secretary-general. The National Union of Banks, Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions and Businesses of Mali said its secretary-general, Hamadoun Bah, was arrested on Wednesday. Malian authorities have not confirmed Bah's arrest and the union did not provide further details.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 06-06-2024 01:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 01:18 IST
Mali financial workers union calls strike after leader arrested
  • Country:
  • Mali

A worker's union in Mali has called on employees of banks, insurance companies, micro-finance institutions and petrol stations to stop work from Thursday after the arrest of its secretary-general. The National Union of Banks, Insurance Companies, Financial Institutions and Businesses of Mali said its secretary-general, Hamadoun Bah, was arrested on Wednesday.

Malian authorities have not confirmed Bah's arrest and the union did not provide further details. The union took the decision following an emergency meeting of its executive bureau on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Separately, a coalition of political parties and associations known as the Synergy of Action for Mali has called for a protest on Friday against the high cost of living and ongoing electricity cuts in the West African Sahel country, which has been ruled by a junta since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024