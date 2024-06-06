Left Menu

Houthis Launch Bold Attacks on Three Vessels in Red and Arabian Sea

Yemen's Houthi militia targeted three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, according to military spokesperson Yahya Saree. The attacks, involving missiles and drones, were directed at two vessels, Roza and Vantage Dream, in the Red Sea and the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 01:33 IST
Houthis Launch Bold Attacks on Three Vessels in Red and Arabian Sea
AI Generated Representative Image

Yemen's Houthis conducted military operations targeting three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza. Houthi militants targeted two vessels in the Red Sea, Roza and Vantage Dream, with a number of missiles and drones, Saree added in a televised speech.

The third ship, the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar, was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, Saree said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024