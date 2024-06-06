Houthis Launch Bold Attacks on Three Vessels in Red and Arabian Sea
Yemen's Houthi militia targeted three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, according to military spokesperson Yahya Saree. The attacks, involving missiles and drones, were directed at two vessels, Roza and Vantage Dream, in the Red Sea and the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea.
Yemen's Houthis conducted military operations targeting three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.
The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza. Houthi militants targeted two vessels in the Red Sea, Roza and Vantage Dream, with a number of missiles and drones, Saree added in a televised speech.
The third ship, the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar, was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, Saree said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
