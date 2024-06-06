Medical Student Under Investigation for Posting Religious Content Sparking Protests

Srinagar Police are investigating a case against a non-local medical student for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content online, which has triggered protests, officials announced Thursday. 'Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar,' a police officer stated.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdhi identified the accused as a student of Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar who allegedly posted against Prophet Mohammad. The post led to protests by dozens of students and several junior doctors on the GMC campus, who deemed the content blasphemous. The student has been suspended pending an inquiry.

'Jammu and Kashmir police are sensitive on all religious matters and respect all religious sentiments. When such issues could affect law and order, we take extra precautions,' Birdhi told reporters. He urged the public not to fall prey to false rumours, warning of strict action against those spreading fake news. Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.

