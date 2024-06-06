Tragic End for Trekkers: Nine Karnataka Hikers Lost to Uttarakhand Blizzard
Nine trekkers from Karnataka tragically lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather. The deceased, part of a 22-member group, will be flown to Bengaluru via Delhi. Rescue operations, monitored by Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, ensured safe return of 13 stranded trekkers.
- Country:
- India
Nine trekkers from Karnataka met with a tragic end in Uttarakhand after being caught in a severe blizzard. Their bodies will be flown to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday, following a coordinated effort by Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
The 22-member trekking team, including 18 Karnataka natives and one from Maharashtra alongside three local guides, embarked on the trek on May 29. Unfortunately, they were stranded when the weather worsened mid-journey.
Rescue operations ensured the safe return of 13 trekkers, with eight of them shifted to Dehradun on Wednesday and five airlifted on Thursday. The swift action by officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directives, was acknowledged during the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Africa's Perfect Storm: How Extreme Weather Fuels Deadly Cholera Outbreaks
EU Directive Eases CAP Payment Rules for Farmers Amid Extreme Weather
Rajasthan High Court Advocates for National Calamity Status for Extreme Weather Conditions
Tragic Trek in Uttarakhand: Four Karnataka Trekkers Lost to Extreme Weather