Tragic End for Trekkers: Nine Karnataka Hikers Lost to Uttarakhand Blizzard

Nine trekkers from Karnataka met with a tragic end in Uttarakhand after being caught in a severe blizzard. Their bodies will be flown to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday, following a coordinated effort by Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The 22-member trekking team, including 18 Karnataka natives and one from Maharashtra alongside three local guides, embarked on the trek on May 29. Unfortunately, they were stranded when the weather worsened mid-journey.

Rescue operations ensured the safe return of 13 trekkers, with eight of them shifted to Dehradun on Wednesday and five airlifted on Thursday. The swift action by officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directives, was acknowledged during the crisis.

