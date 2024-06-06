Left Menu

Madras HC Upholds FIR Against BJP Candidate's Cash Seizure

The Madras High Court has refused to quash an FIR filed by Tamil Nadu police regarding the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore from BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran's employees. The court directed the police not to harass petitioner Kesava Vinayagam but upheld the legitimacy of the investigation.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:17 IST
  • India

The Madras High Court has decided not to quash the FIR lodged by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu police concerning the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore from employees linked to BJP Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran.

Nagendran, the current MLA of Tirunelveli, had his petition for quashing the FIR, filed by BJP's Kesava Vinayagam, rejected by Justice G Jeyachandran. However, the court did instruct the police to refrain from harassing Vinayagam.

The case stems from an incident on April 6 when a flying squad discovered Nagendran's employees with the large sum of money on the Nellai Express at Tambaram. The cash was seized, arrests were made, and investigations have continued, prompting the summons which Vinayagam contested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

