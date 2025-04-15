Left Menu

Tehran's Cautious Dance: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed cautious neutrality towards ongoing nuclear talks with the U.S. While Iranian expectations of economic relief are rising, Khamenei warns against linking the country's fate to these negotiations. Future discussions are planned, but skepticism endures due to past tensions with the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:35 IST
Tehran's Cautious Dance: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed a balanced view on the ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, neither showing undue optimism nor pessimism. This stance appears to temper the rising public expectations in Iran of a breakthrough deal to lift economic sanctions.

Despite the positive tone from recent talks in Oman, Iranian insiders warn that failing to reach an agreement could severely impact the Islamic Republic. Citizens are hopeful, driven by a 20% gain in the Iranian rial against the dollar in anticipation of potential economic relief.

Future talks are set for April 19 in Oman. However, Khamenei has urged careful monitoring, emphasizing that the negotiations' outcomes remain uncertain. The clerical leadership remains wary due to the U.S.'s history, particularly under President Trump's previous withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025