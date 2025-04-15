Tehran's Cautious Dance: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Hang in Balance

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed a balanced view on the ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, neither showing undue optimism nor pessimism. This stance appears to temper the rising public expectations in Iran of a breakthrough deal to lift economic sanctions.

Despite the positive tone from recent talks in Oman, Iranian insiders warn that failing to reach an agreement could severely impact the Islamic Republic. Citizens are hopeful, driven by a 20% gain in the Iranian rial against the dollar in anticipation of potential economic relief.

Future talks are set for April 19 in Oman. However, Khamenei has urged careful monitoring, emphasizing that the negotiations' outcomes remain uncertain. The clerical leadership remains wary due to the U.S.'s history, particularly under President Trump's previous withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

