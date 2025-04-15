Tamil Nadu's Fishing Ban: Balancing Conservation and Livelihoods

Tamil Nadu has enacted its annual 61-day fishing ban, effective from April 15th, to preserve marine resources during the peak breeding season. This ban encompasses crucial fishing areas such as the Bay of Bengal, Palk Bay, and the Gulf of Mannar, aiming to promote sustainable fishing practices.

By restricting fishing activities during this period, the government hopes to replenish sea fish stocks and maintain ecological balance. Although the ban ultimately benefits the industry by fostering stock growth, it leaves fishing harbors, like those in Rameswaram, with idle boats and financial strain.

While the initiative serves long-term ecological and industry goals, it triggers short-term economic hardships, especially for impoverished local communities affected by additional regional challenges. In response, the state promises Rs 8,000 in support to each fishing family, though communities advocate for increased aid of Rs 15,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)