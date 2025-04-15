PaisaSmart: Revolutionizing Investment for All Indians

Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., a part of the BSE-listed Elixir Capital Ltd, is making waves in the financial advisory sector with the launch of PaisaSmart. Aimed at addressing India's gap in investment advisory penetration, the brand focuses on educating and empowering Indians in wealth creation.

Though India's economy is surging, stock market investment remains limited to 75 million individuals, with even fewer participating in mutual funds. PaisaSmart steps in with its innovative YouTube channel, which has rapidly grown to 50,000 subscribers by offering high-quality financial education.

Now, the company is set to unveil a breakthrough in mutual fund investing through a WhatsApp chatbot. This tool not only simplifies investments but makes expert-backed recommendations, offers custom investment baskets tailored to users' needs, and provides access to real relationship managers. Available in multiple languages, PaisaSmart is set to redefine financial advisory in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)