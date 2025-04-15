Left Menu

PaisaSmart: Revolutionizing Investment for All Indians

PaisaSmart, a brand by Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., is set to transform India's financial landscape with its new WhatsApp chatbot. This initiative aims to simplify mutual fund investments by providing expert-backed fund ratings, customized investment options, and bilingual support. It's a step towards inclusive and accessible financial advisory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Elixir Equities Pvt. Ltd., a part of the BSE-listed Elixir Capital Ltd, is making waves in the financial advisory sector with the launch of PaisaSmart. Aimed at addressing India's gap in investment advisory penetration, the brand focuses on educating and empowering Indians in wealth creation.

Though India's economy is surging, stock market investment remains limited to 75 million individuals, with even fewer participating in mutual funds. PaisaSmart steps in with its innovative YouTube channel, which has rapidly grown to 50,000 subscribers by offering high-quality financial education.

Now, the company is set to unveil a breakthrough in mutual fund investing through a WhatsApp chatbot. This tool not only simplifies investments but makes expert-backed recommendations, offers custom investment baskets tailored to users' needs, and provides access to real relationship managers. Available in multiple languages, PaisaSmart is set to redefine financial advisory in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

