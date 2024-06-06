Calcutta High Court Urges Email Complaints Amid West Bengal Post-Poll Violence

The Calcutta High Court has issued a directive allowing victims of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal to file complaints with the state's Director General of Police (DGP) via email. This directive comes on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections and amid concerns over violence against opposition party workers.

The court noted similar issues following the 2021 assembly elections and questioned whether such violence occurred in other states post-elections. Justices Kausik Chanda and Apurba Sinha Roy emphasized the state's duty to avert such incidents from happening again.

According to the directive, individuals can email the DGP with complaints, and if a cognizable offense is indicated, it will be forwarded to the local police for FIR registration. The DGP is required to submit a detailed report within 10 days, listing the complaints received, FIRs filed, and actions taken. Meanwhile, state officials argue that the incidents may not be directly related to the elections.

