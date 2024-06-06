International Fake Medicine Ring Busted: Four Arrested in Delhi

Four individuals, including a Syrian national, have been apprehended for allegedly manufacturing and distributing counterfeit cancer and diabetes medicines to international markets, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Syrian national, identified as Monir Ahmad (54), facilitated the supply of these fake medications among Turkey, Egypt, and India. The other suspects are Naveen Arya (40), Saurabh Garg (34), and Karan Khaneja (27).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya stated that the arrests led to the confiscation of counterfeit, international-brand life-saving cancer and diabetes medicines worth crores of rupees.

The cyber cell of the crime branch had gathered intelligence about the sale of spurious and unregistered lifesaving drugs in the Delhi NCR region. Acting on this, police raided Shree Ram International Traders in Bhagirath Palace on April 4, uncovering stock of various imported drugs and other trade goods valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The stock was confiscated, revealing that Arya was selling these counterfeit medicines.

Another raid in Daryaganj resulted in the discovery of additional suspicious stock of imported drugs and trade goods worth around Rs 2.5 crore. The seized medicines were not authorized for sale and distribution in India.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the syndicate was operating in coordination with foreign nationals. Information was received regarding a Syrian national's arrival in Delhi for a fake medicine deal, leading to a sting operation at New Delhi Railway Station on May 14 that resulted in Monir Ahmad's capture.

Ahmad confessed to acting as a carrier, regularly supplying fake medicines between Turkey, Egypt, and India, and often visiting the medical market in Bhagirath Place to distribute these imported medications to Arya, Garg, and Khaneja, according to police reports.

