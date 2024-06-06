Houthi Attacks Near Yemen: A New Maritime Threat

British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that it is aware of an incident approximately 19 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

