Houthi Attacks Near Yemen: A New Maritime Threat
British security firm Ambrey reported an incident 19 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha, involving the Houthi militia. This group, aligned with Iran, has been attacking ships off Yemen’s coast, claiming to support Palestinians in Gaza. These attacks add complexity to the region’s maritime security.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:17 IST
British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that it is aware of an incident approximately 19 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mokha.
The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.
