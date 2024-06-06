Left Menu

Russian Warships Set to Arrive in Havana Amid Rising Tensions

Cuba announced that Russian warships will arrive in Havana next week. The ships, which carry no nuclear weapons, align with Cuba-Russia historical relations and international norms. The announcement follows U.S. concerns over Russian naval activity in the Caribbean amid heightened tensions post-Ukraine invasion. The ships are set to arrive between June 12 and June 17.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:29 IST
Russian Warships Set to Arrive in Havana Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cuba said on Thursday that Russian warships would arrive in Havana next week, but that the four navy ships carried no nuclear weapons and did not present a threat to the region. "This visit corresponds to the historical friendly relations between Cuba and the Russian Federation and strictly adheres to the international regulations," Cuba`s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"None of the ships carry nuclear weapons, so their stopover in our country does not represent a threat to the region." The announcement out of Cuba comes one day after a U.S. official told reporters that Russia had plans to send combat vessels into the Caribbean region, including to allies Cuba and Venezuela, to conduct naval exercises.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have increased since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Russian naval activity - though routine in the Atlantic - has ratcheted up because of U.S. support for Ukraine, U.S. officials have said. The United States does not, however, see the expected arrival of a small number of planes and ships as threatening, but the U.S. Navy will monitor the exercises, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The Russian ships are expected to arrive in Havana harbor between June 12 and June 17, according to the Cuban statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024