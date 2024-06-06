Left Menu

Workshop on Integrated Sample Survey for Livestock Data Conducted in Leh, Ladakh

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:35 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
A workshop cum training on the Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) for State and District Nodal Officers of Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh was conducted on June 6, 2024, in Leh, Ladakh. The event was inaugurated by Sh. Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (Statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

The primary objectives of the workshop were to update the State and District Nodal Officers on the eLISS application, identify critical data gaps, and propose suitable measures to ensure accurate reporting of major livestock product data from States and Union Territories.
 
The workshop saw the participation of several notable figures, including Shri V. P. Singh, Director (AHS) DAHD, Government of India, Dr. Mohd Iqbal, Director of Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Departments, UT of Ladakh, Dr. Altaf Ahmad Laway, Director of AHD, Kashmir, along with State and District Nodal Officers from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, and representatives from ICAR-IASRI.

