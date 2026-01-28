Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy's Call for Change: Padayatra to Challenge Corruption

Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP president, announced a statewide padayatra to connect with the public, criticizing the TDP-led NDA government for corruption and inefficiency. He vowed to expose the government's alleged failings, contrasting them with his previous administration and offering a vision for 'Jagan 2.0' governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:11 IST

Padayatra
YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a statewide padayatra on Wednesday, targeting the alleged corruption and inefficiency of the TDP-led NDA government. Speaking to party workers in Bhimavaram, he accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of running an administration that favors allies while targeting political adversaries.

Reddy, outlining plans for the padayatra, claimed the NDA government had broken key 'Super Six' welfare promises made during the 2024 Assembly elections. He emphasized contrasting policies from his previous tenure, noting financial disbursements through direct benefit transfer schemes.

Allegations ranged from increased corruption in liquor and sand industries to law and order lapses. Reddy promised to expose these issues through his padayatra, seeking to highlight the NDA's alleged failings and the social distress facing students, farmers, and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

