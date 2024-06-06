Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Resigns Amidst Illegal Money Transfer Scandal

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra has resigned from his position amid allegations of involvement in an illegal money transfer case. The scandal revolves around the unauthorized transfer of Rs 187 crore from a state-run corporation. Nagendra, facing inquiries, claims innocence and seeks a fair probe.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:01 IST
Karnataka Minister Resigns Amidst Illegal Money Transfer Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra tendered his resignation on Thursday, following allegations in an illegal money transfer case linked to a state-run corporation. This marks a major setback for the one-year-old Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Facing serious charges, Nagendra, who served as the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Minister expressed confidence in his innocence, stating, 'No one pressured me to resign. With my conscience and to ensure that people are not misled, I have voluntarily decided to resign.'

The scandal came to light following the suicide of the Corporation's Accounts Superintendent, Chandrashekhar P, who left behind a note detailing the illicit transfer of Rs 187 crore, of which Rs 88.62 crore was moved to accounts allegedly linked to well-known IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024