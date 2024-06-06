Karnataka Minister Resigns Amidst Illegal Money Transfer Scandal
Karnataka Minister B Nagendra has resigned from his position amid allegations of involvement in an illegal money transfer case. The scandal revolves around the unauthorized transfer of Rs 187 crore from a state-run corporation. Nagendra, facing inquiries, claims innocence and seeks a fair probe.
In a significant development, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra tendered his resignation on Thursday, following allegations in an illegal money transfer case linked to a state-run corporation. This marks a major setback for the one-year-old Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.
Facing serious charges, Nagendra, who served as the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Minister expressed confidence in his innocence, stating, 'No one pressured me to resign. With my conscience and to ensure that people are not misled, I have voluntarily decided to resign.'
The scandal came to light following the suicide of the Corporation's Accounts Superintendent, Chandrashekhar P, who left behind a note detailing the illicit transfer of Rs 187 crore, of which Rs 88.62 crore was moved to accounts allegedly linked to well-known IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.
