Search for Missing MP's Body Parts Nears Dead End After 22 Days

In a continuing investigation, West Bengal CID officers revealed that locating the trolley bag containing the dismembered body parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar seems nearly impossible after 22 days.

Despite these significant challenges, detectives persist in their search across the New Town area. Investigators also intend to match fingerprints obtained from the flat where Anar was murdered.

The inquiry began after Gopal Biswas, a Baranagar resident and acquaintance of Anar, reported the MP missing. Anar had traveled to Kolkata on May 12 for medical treatment, staying at Biswas's home. When Anar failed to return from a doctor's appointment on May 13 and went incommunicado by May 17, Biswas filed a missing person complaint.

