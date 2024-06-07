Left Menu

Revised Casualty Figures After Israeli Strike on Gaza School-Shelter

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital updated records after an Israeli strike on a UN-run school in Gaza, showing fewer female and child casualties. Initially reported as 33 dead including nine women and 14 children, it was later amended to three women, nine children, and 21 men. The Israeli military claims the strike targeted militants.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 07-06-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 04:52 IST
Revised Casualty Figures After Israeli Strike on Gaza School-Shelter
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital has revised its casualty records following an Israeli strike on a UN-run school turned shelter in Gaza. Originally reporting the deaths of nine women and 14 children among 33 killed, the hospital later updated the figures to three women, nine children, and 21 men.

The Israeli military conducted a 'precise strike' early Thursday on three classrooms in the school, asserting that around 30 Palestinian militants were orchestrating attacks from the site. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the spokesman for the Israeli military, confirmed the deaths of nine militants.

Local health officials and witnesses identified the strike site as the al-Sardi School, filled with displaced Palestinians. The incident underscores the high civilian toll amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

