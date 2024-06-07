Left Menu

Fire Ravages Muganga Camp Amid Congo's Ongoing Crisis

A fire in Congo's Muganga displacement camp destroyed 50 tents, leaving families homeless. This follows recent bomb attacks that killed 18. The camp, plagued by conflict, houses thousands displaced by decades-long violence involving over 100 armed groups. Survivors recount losing their essentials to the flames.

PTI | Goma(Congo) | Updated: 07-06-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 07:35 IST
Fire Ravages Muganga Camp Amid Congo's Ongoing Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image

A devastating fire swept through the Muganga displacement camp in eastern Congo, destroying around 50 makeshift tents and leaving dozens of families without shelter, according to United Nations reports. The inferno is believed to have ignited during cooking activities at the camp.

The Muganga camp, located near the provincial capital of Goma, has faced turmoil in recent months. In early May, it suffered bomb attacks that claimed at least 18 lives and left 32 injured. The majority of the victims were women and children, and the type of explosives used remains undisclosed. "While I was trying to empty the house of my valuables, I couldn't save my most precious items: my tokens to receive various humanitarian assistance," said Anne Marie Nikuze, a 60-year-old displaced person.

"We escaped the bomb attacks recently, and now, the fire has struck us," said Furaha Mulema Mariam, 42, a mother of four. "The only luck is that it happened during the day; if it had been at night, we would all be dead." Eastern Congo has long been a hotspot of conflict, with over 100 armed groups vying for land and control of mineral-rich mines. This violence has displaced about 7 million people, many of whom live in temporary camps like Muganga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024