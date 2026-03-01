Left Menu

Tragic Septic Tank Accident Claims Lives in Bihar

Four family members in Bihar's Vaishali district died from inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a septic tank. The tragic incident occurred in Anwarpur village. Officials are working on identifying the deceased, and further investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Vaishali district, claiming the lives of four family members due to toxic gas inhalation. The incident occurred during the cleaning of a septic tank at their home in Anwarpur village, as per official reports on Sunday.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ram Babu Baitha confirmed that locals rushed the victims to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. Authorities are currently verifying the identities of the deceased and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further investigations are underway to determine the precise circumstances that led to this unfortunate event, with officials urging caution to prevent similar tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

