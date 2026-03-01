Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

In Uttar Pradesh, widespread protests took place after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike. Members of the Shia Muslim community, describing the attack as cowardly, gathered in Lucknow and other districts to express their outrage.

Demonstrators held placards with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, describing Khamenei's death as a significant loss. Peaceful assemblies were observed, and leaders like Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Shia cleric Maulana Mohammad Raza held condolence marches and criticized the attacks on civilians in Iran.

The protests called for the protection of the Shia community and condemned the violence as an assault on world peace. Memorandums were submitted to Indian authorities urging the government to officially protest the airstrike and support the Iranian victims affected by ongoing military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)