Global Outcry: Protests Erupt Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination

Large-scale protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh in response to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike. Demonstrators condemned the act and held peaceful gatherings, demanding justice and protection for Shia Muslims and criticized the attack for threatening world peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:23 IST
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, widespread protests took place after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike. Members of the Shia Muslim community, describing the attack as cowardly, gathered in Lucknow and other districts to express their outrage.

Demonstrators held placards with anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, describing Khamenei's death as a significant loss. Peaceful assemblies were observed, and leaders like Maulana Kalbe Jawad and Shia cleric Maulana Mohammad Raza held condolence marches and criticized the attacks on civilians in Iran.

The protests called for the protection of the Shia community and condemned the violence as an assault on world peace. Memorandums were submitted to Indian authorities urging the government to officially protest the airstrike and support the Iranian victims affected by ongoing military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

