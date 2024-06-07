Nepal Government Recollects 11 Ambassadors Amid Political Shifts

The Nepalese government has instigated a significant diplomatic reshuffle by recalling ambassadors from 11 countries, including critical positions in India and the United States. This decision arrives in the wake of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' ending his coalition with the Nepali Congress and forming an alliance with KP Sharma Oli.

Though Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha voiced strong objections, the resolution went through, resulting in the recall of key envoys, including Nepal's representative in India, Shankar Sharma. The Kathmandu Post revealed this contentious move ahead of Prachanda's scheduled visit to New Delhi to attend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

This controversial action has raised concerns within Nepal's Foreign Ministry. Shrestha, who initially resisted the recall proposal, had argued that some ambassadors were performing well. Nevertheless, Dahal and Oli proceeded without extensive Cabinet discussion, culminating in the recall of figures like Sharma, Sridhar Khatri (USA), and Gyan Chandra Acharya (UK). Ambassadors now have a few weeks to return, underlining the rapid pace of this political maneuvering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)