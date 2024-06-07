Left Menu

New Appointments Announced for Māori Land Court Leadership

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka today announced the appointment of acting Deputy Chief Judge Craig Coxhead as the new Deputy Chief Judge and Nathan Milner as a Judge of the Māori Land Court.

"I want to congratulate Judge Coxhead and Mr. Milner on their appointments to the Māori Land Court after many years of service and dedication to our judicial branch of government," said Mr. Potaka.

Judge Craig Coxhead brings 16 years of judicial experience, coupled with extensive knowledge of tikanga Māori and expertise in Te Ture Whenua Māori Act 1993 and the Treaty of Waitangi Act 1975. He has held various national and international judicial roles, including positions as a Waitangi Tribunal Judge, Māori Land Court Judge, Presiding Officer on three Waitangi Tribunal inquiries, Chief Justice of the High Court of Niue, and Judge of the High Court in the Cook Islands. This extensive experience positions him well to undertake the role of Deputy Chief Judge.

Nathan Milner has over 15 years of post-admission experience in commercial law, having worked at both a large national law firm and a small boutique firm. He has served as Counsel in the Māori Land Court, Māori Appellate Court, High Court, and Waitangi Tribunal. Before his admission, he was Research Counsel for the Chief Judge of the Māori Land Court (who also serves as the Chairperson of the Waitangi Tribunal) and later an Assistant.

"With considerable experience in Māori land law, trusts law, estates, commercial and contract matters, issues and disputes under the Māori Fisheries Act 2004, legislative development, and dispute management and resolution, I am confident Mr. Milner will excel in his new role as Māori Land Court Judge," Mr. Potaka stated.

Incoming Deputy Chief Judge Craig Coxhead and Judge Nathan Milner will be officially sworn in over the next month.  

