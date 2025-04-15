Left Menu

Russian Crackdown: Journalists Convicted Under Extremism Charges

A Russian court sentenced four journalists to 5 1/2 years for extremism, linked to Navalny’s anti-corruption work. This reflects a wider crackdown on dissent post-Ukraine invasion. Critics view these charges as politically motivated attacks against free journalism, with human rights groups declaring them political prisoners.

In a controversial ruling, a Russian court has sentenced four journalists to prison on extremism charges linked to their association with an anti-corruption group founded by Alexei Navalny. All four journalists, including Antonina Favorskaya and Artyom Kriger, have maintained their innocence.

This verdict comes amid a widespread crackdown on dissent in Russia following the deployment of troops to Ukraine in 2022. The repression has targeted opposition figures, independent journalists, and ordinary citizens critical of the Kremlin's policies, leading to multiple prosecutions and an exodus of dissenters from the country.

The journalists were accused of collaborating with Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption, deemed extremist by Russian authorities. Human rights organizations, including Memorial, have declared them political prisoners. The trial represents growing tensions around media freedoms and political expression in Russia.

